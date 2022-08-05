220806-sports-geno01

Quarterback Geno Smith talks to reporters after practice Monday, August 1, 2022 at the VMAC in Renton. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Through the first seven practices of Seahawks training camp, nothing has changed with Seattle’s depth chart at quarterback.

“Geno (Smith) continues to be on top,” coach Pete Carroll said after Friday’s practice. “He’s ahead. He’s been in the lead for all of the obvious reasons and he’s holding on to it and doing a really good job of battling.”