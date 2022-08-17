Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — So what happens to the Seahawks’ quarterback competition now that Drew Lock is out for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bears after testing positive for COVID-19?

Maybe to be expected, coach Pete Carroll didn’t say when he met the media after Wednesday’s practice.