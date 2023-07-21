Given the back-and-forth nature of their game results this season, a source of hope for better results ahead and a glaring reason for frustration of results past, it should have been logical to expect the Mariners to pull out a victory on Thursday afternoon, after they’d dropped two straight games to the Twins.

But the easier reason to believe Seattle would prevail in the finale of the four-game series with Minnesota at T-Mobile Park was that starting pitcher George Kirby was coming off a subpar start five days earlier.