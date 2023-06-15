They've won back-to-back games on numerous occasions this season, though not enough to meet their own overall expectations. It certainly hasn't felt that way given their back-and-forth inconsistency. They've swept the Athletics, who were hapless at the time and hard to beat in the last week, in a four-game series. There was a three-game sweep of the Rockies, who are on their way to being one of the worst teams in the National League.

But with Tuesday night's decisive, 9-3 victory over the Marlins, whose 37-31 record this season is much better than the beleaguered reputation of the organization, the Mariners not only guaranteed a much-needed series win, but they also produced two of their best-played games of the season on consecutive nights.



©2023 The Seattle Times. Visit seattletimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.