SPORTS-FBN-CALKINS-COLUMN-GET

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 26, in Arlington, Texas.

NEW YORK — Guess who’s back? Back again! Geno’s back! Tell a friend!

Apologies to Eminem and Slim Shady, but it is true. We had not seen the last of Geno Smith when he was last seen on a football field playing quarterback for the Giants in one of the most infamous games in franchise history.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?