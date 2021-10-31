WENATCHEE — It all came down to this.
The CTL championship was hanging in the balance Saturday night between the undefeated Cashmere Bulldogs and the Chelan Goats.
Both teams were coming off recent wins but the Bulldogs proved too strong and pulled out a 3-nil win, setting up a home regional game next week.
The Goats started the game a little flat, and Cashmere seized the opportunity. Two minutes in, Cashmere’s Natalie Dart chased down a through ball in traffic and slotted a low skimmer from the top of the box to give the Bulldogs an early 1-nil lead.
Tthe Bulldogs had another two minutes later but the goal was called back for being offside.
“I thought we came out on our front foot,” Tronson said. “We had some good combinations, the offsides was unfortunate. I was very pleased with our control, but we still got some things to work on with our front players.”
Cashmere’s defense cleared threats early, disrupting Chelan’s ability to connect passes, and form any real offensive flow. But if a rare opportunity presented itself the Goats would take the chance to put a little fear in the Bulldogs.
The next goal came in the 16th minute when Cashmere’s Carley Diaz dribbled through Chelan’s defense to put a shot on goal, that glanced off the hand of a Goat. Diaz then placed the penalty calmly into the back of the net.
Chelan responded with an immediate attack. One that the Bulldogs’ keeper had to chase down in the box twice to finally put it to rest.
The Goats had moments like these, bursts orchestrated by Maya Cowan or Arden Paglia. Cowan put on a dribbling clinic at the corner of the Bulldogs’ box before crushing the ball a little high and off the keeper's finger tips.
The momentum was pulled back by Cashmere when Diaz dribbled into the defense, drew their attention and set up Grace Norman to finish a beautiful play in the final minutes of the half.
“I think we’re starting to gel. I thought our midfield was combining well, it's just that final pass we need to work on,” Tronson said.
The second half was a lot of back-and-forth. Each side got a few touches before it was broken up. The Bulldogs put some of their bench in and created a few more chances, but no goals would come from either side in the half.
The Bulldogs earned their 10th shutout this season.
“I owe that all to Gennevieve Ledesma and our back line,” Tronson said. “She’s got to be one of the top defenders in the state.”
Cashmere hosts the winner of the Riverside-Lakeside game next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cashmere’s record improves to 14-3 overall, and 9-0 in league.