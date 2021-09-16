LEAVENWORTH — The Kodiaks have had an up-and-down start to their soccer season thus far, so when the Cle Elum Warriors came Leavenworth Thursday evening they had the proper motivation to add another win to their record.
Cascade took command from the get-go.
They held possession throughout the duration of the first half, stringing passes together while working their way up the pitch and utilizing the ample width of their home field.
“Our last home game we had trouble maintaining possession and passing the ball, but I think that’s the one thing we did really well tonight,” Cascade Assistant Coach Hugo Vasquez said after the Kodiaks won 2-1.
The ball rarely crossed the half field line. The Warriors were able to put a couple scares on the Kodiaks with breakthrough passes over the defense, but they were quickly snuffed by the Kodiaks keeper or one of the defenders.
Cascade’s hard work finally paid off in the 17th minute, when Edie Walker dribbled up the left side and crossed a well-placed ball past the Cle Elum keeper for the first goal of the game.
That goal lit a fire because not even a minute later Cascade struck again when Ada Robbins hammered one into the net for a two-goal lead 2-0. The score held through the half.
“This has only been their fourth game,” Vasquez said. “So they’re still getting comfortable with each other. It’s still early in the season and we’ve had a lot of younger girls stepping up.”
Unfortunately, that two-goal lead is a notorious momentum killer in soccer, and the Kodiaks received those benefits only three minutes into the second half.
The Warriors came out aggressive, pushing the ball deep into the Kodiaks' defense and putting them uncomfortably on their heels. Cle Elum forced a mistake while Cascade was trying to clear the ball in front of their goal and the Warriors took advantage, slotting a goal of their own to pull within a goal.
“We had possession most of the first half so I think they came out thinking the second half would be the same. We just got complacent there,” Vasquez said.
The goal energized the Warrior, but Cascade settled down not long after, creating several goal-scoring opportunities that weren’t able to finish, still holding more possession of the ball than their opponent.