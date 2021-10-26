CASHMERE — The Cashmere Bulldogs girl's soccer team had one goal this season: make it into the state tournament. And with a single goal during Tuesday night’s game against the Cascade Kodiaks, the Bulldogs moved one step closer to their ultimate goal.
“We feel that we have the players to make a run into the finals,” said Head Coach Dennis Tronson.
The Bulldogs won Tuesday’s game 1-0. This was Cashmere’s eighth shutout in a row, and ninth on the season. With the win, Cashmere improved to 13-3 on the season.
The game’s lone goal came in the 25th minute in the first half. Cascade didn’t have many scoring opportunities Tuesday. The closest the Kodiaks came to knotting up the score was a shot off the top crossbar in the 35th minute.
Tuesday's game was a bit of a nail-biter, something the Bulldogs aren’t very familiar with. Cashmere came into the game off of a 6-0 win against Cle Elum-Roslyn, and earlier this season, the Bulldogs beat the Kodiaks 5-0.
In this matchup, the Kodiaks switched their formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-5-1. Tronson said this, coupled with it being Cashmere’s senior night, contributed to the tight score.
“When we had patience, right at the end as we took a breath and sat on the ball, we were much better,” Tronson said.
Tronson credited the five seniors, Carley Diaz, Ella Burts, Genevieve Ledesma, Natalie Dart and Molly High, on the team for stepping up and leading by example, both Tuesday and throughout the season.
"There's two captains, but really all five seniors are captains," Tronson said. "They're leading by example."
Cashmere will return to action against Chelan Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl for the CTL District Championship. Tronson said the Bulldogs have areas to improve before the match.
“We need to make that extra pass,” Tronson said. “A lot of opportunities from 25 to 28 yards. I’d like to get those just inside the box. When we got those, it really puts pressure on the backline.”
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone