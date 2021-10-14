CASHMERE — The Cashmere Bulldogs checked off the first of their preseason goals Thursday.
After routing the Quincy Jackrabbits 9-nil, securing their ninth straight win, the Bulldogs locked up a spot in the CTL District Championship in a few weeks.
“It puts us no worse than second in the league,” Cashmere head coach Dennis Tronson said after the win. “It’s the game we need to be in.”
The Bulldogs were expecting a tight match after barely beating the Jackrabbits a few weeks ago, but Cashmere dominated on Thursday. Carley Diaz scored a hattrick, Natalie Dart netted a pair and the Bulldogs controlled the game from the opening kick. Cashmere scored four goals in the first half and five in the second.
“We really stepped up our attack,” Tronson said. “Everything is starting to click and we’re starting to find out what we do well.”
Cashmere (10-3) is now in the driver seat for the top seed in the district — which doesn’t mean much given that the district title game is always played between the top two teams at the Apple Bowl.
The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 3 in 1A (RPI), but they beat the top team (Montesano) 4-2 to open up the season. If Cashmere can run the table and win its regional game, the Bulldogs will finish as one of the top four seeds in the state, giving them home field for the first two rounds of state.
The Bulldogs march to state begins next Thursday against Chelan. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.