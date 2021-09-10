CASHMERE — Coming off of a loss to Eastmont just two days prior, the Cashmere girls soccer team was looking to improve against Moses Lake.
The Bulldogs played hard and hung with the Chiefs before ultimately losing 5-2.
Cashmere started the game with a bang. In the first minute, Kaitlyn Bjorklund exposed a hole in Moses Lake’s defense as she dribbled up the left side of the pitch and sent a sharp cross that sailed past the keeper and into the net.
“I liked her possession and movement in the first half,” Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson said.
That energy set the tone. Cashmere and Moses Lake were aggressive after every loose ball.
Moses Lake scored an equalizer in the 25th minute off of a rebound.
Cashmere took another blow when Bjorklund suffered a serious injury to her lower leg and had to be helped off the field.
“Losing Kaitlyn was huge," Tronson said. "She’s a big part of our attack, defense, and set pieces. (She's) a vital cog.”
The Bulldogs rallied and took back the lead after Carley Diaz sent a corner to the near post and Elizabeth High finished off the goal to put Cashmere ahead 2-1.
But this is where it swung in Moses Lake’s favor. The Chiefs responded with two goals before the end of the half.
“We had the lead, lost it, then gave up two goals before half," Tronson said. "The girls were trying to refocus after Kaitlyn’s injury, (but) were still thinking about their teammate."
Moses Lake carried that confidence through the last half and capitalized on two penalty kicks before the final whistle.
The Bulldogs showed they have the talent to not just play with a 4A school, but at times, take command. Tronson believes they just need to adjust a little better.
“I told them (Natalie) Bunch was going to be a handful, she created a lot of havoc for us. Those are things we have to adjust to," Tronson said. "But Ava Courtney had a great second half in between the pipes. We got a little too anxious and direct when it was 4-2. When you play a 4A school you have to step up your game."
Cashmere plays Ephrata on the road this Saturday at 1 p.m.