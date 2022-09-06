 Skip to main content
Girls soccer roundup | Eastmont defeats Cashmere in 'tough' game

220907-sportslocal-cashmereopener 01.jpg
Cashmere High midfielder Isabella Hansch dribbles the soccer ball near the sideline while defended by Eastmont High's Kylee Weems, left, and Ellie Prazer during Cashmere's soccer season home opener at Vale Elementary School on Tuesday.

CASHMERE — Eastmont and Cashmere girls soccer faced each other Tuesday after starting their seasons with wins. Eastmont came away with the win, clawing their way to victory in a "competitive and tough" game.

“It was a good match for us,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “Cashmere showed up and played well. We tried to play on the ground, and did a good job in the first half.”

220907-sportslocal-cashmereopener 02.jpg
Eastmont High's Kaitlyn West high-fives teammate Jessie Ramirez after scoring in the first half of Cashmere home-opener Tuesday at Vale Elementary School.


