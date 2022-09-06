Girls soccer roundup | Eastmont defeats Cashmere in 'tough' game

Cashmere High midfielder Isabella Hansch dribbles the soccer ball near the sideline while defended by Eastmont High's Kylee Weems, left, and Ellie Prazer during Cashmere's soccer season home opener at Vale Elementary School on Tuesday.
CASHMERE — Eastmont and Cashmere girls soccer faced each other Tuesday after starting their seasons with wins. Eastmont came away with the win, clawing their way to victory in a "competitive and tough" game.
“It was a good match for us,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “Cashmere showed up and played well. We tried to play on the ground, and did a good job in the first half.”
Eastmont scored first in the 35th minute after Paige Fischer crossed the ball to Kaitlyn West for the finish.
Cashmere had some good look throughout, but weren’t able to finish.
“The second half was clearer. We were more relaxed and built up field. We made it to the final third of the field a few times,” Hurtado said.
The last goal came in the 73rd minute. There was a scramble at the top of Cashmere’s penalty box. Cashmere’s Liliana Johnson found the ball, tapped it to Phisher for the score.
“It was competitive and tough," Hurtado said of the game. "We were just trying to be patient. It was fun to watch them move the ball and play together. Our defense stepped it up. We’re coming to gather.”
Eastmont’s record is now 2-0. Cashmere’s record is now 1-1.
Eastmont hosts Curtis this Friday at 5 p.m.
Cashmere travels to Ephrata this Thursday. Game starts at 6 p.m.
Chelan 3, Cle Elum 0
CHELAN — After a tie over the weekend versus Tenino, Chelan girls soccer was more than itching for another win Tuesday night against Cle Elum and they started fast, netting three goals in the first half.
The first goal came from Jailyn Reinheart when she sent a corner-kick into a mass of jerseys. The ball bounced around a few players, and rolled into the net. The next came on another corner taken by Reinheart. This pass found Macie Cowan who cracked a laser past the keeper.
The third goal came from another Cowan, this time Maya, when she dribbled up the field and slotted it home 3-0.
“We controlled the ball well in the first half,” Chelan head coach Amaris Longmire said. “Cle Elum made an adjustment in the second half, but we were still able to hold them to a clean sheet, and have it be our first home game.”
Chelan is now 2-1-1
Chelan heads to Liberty Bell this Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. start.
Selah 3, Cascade 0
LEAVENWORTH — It can be tough to snap back after a difficult loss, especially when that loss begins your season. And although Cascade girls soccer didn’t get the result they wanted, Tuesday night when they hosted Selah, they showed improvement.
“Overall, it was a good game,” said Cascade head coach Javier Reyna. “We moved the ball well, and made good plays. Selah is a bigger school with a quality team, so I’m pleased with how we played against them.”
Cascade held Selah to 1-0 at halftime, but it was nearly a tie game when Edie Walker sent a shot off the crossbar.
“Second half we dragged our legs a little bit, that’s when Selah stepped up and scored their last two goals,” Reyna said.
Three goals could have been four, but Kodiaks’ keeper Rayen Blue had a clutch corner save.
“We just need to work on our conditioning,” Reyna said. “But I’m pleased with our play.”
Cascade’s record is now 0-2.
Cascade travels to Cle Elum this Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
