WENATCHEE — As the summer winds down, high school girls soccer teams would be set to play their normal fall season. But, of course, 2020 has been anything but normal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it stands now, most teams have not really had much training during summer due to COVID related restrictions. With the fall season canceled, now teams are just hoping to play in spring, provided the COVID situation vastly improves in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Cashmere Head Coach Dennis Tronson said this is the first time in 41 years he is not coaching a fall sport. Tronson retired from teaching last year but is still coaching Cashmere girls and Wenatchee boys.
This summer, Tronson said the girls trained until they were told to shut down.
“In late June, our school board decided we could go to the first phase of the national recommendations of a plan following NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) guidelines to work in pods of five. We started that,” Tronson said. “I had girls coming in for 30 minutes sessions. We also had a 30-minute fitness session for them. We would have three groups coming in.”
Later, Tronson said he received a text from Athletic Director Jeff Carson to shut down. At that point, he met with the team captain and turned it over to her to “lead the troops” going forward. That was on July 23.
Eastmont Head Coach Vidal Hurtado said his summer training was put to a halt.
“We haven’t been able to do anything since we stopped. We got a couple of weeks of the summer program. Once they pulled the plug on that, we haven’t been doing much. Kind of allowing girls to do their own thing,” Hurtado said. “I’ve stayed in contact with our senior captains. That’s pretty much it. Just allow them to do what they can with their families.”
A lot depends on how the counties progress through Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased reopening plan, Tronson said. He’s hoping to have maybe 12-15 days to train in October, giving way in November for the basketball teams.
“The girls are working on their own. We’ve given them some fitness handouts,” Tronson said. “We were encouraging girls to turn out for cross country to stay fit. Less than a week later, that was nixed, when they eliminated all fall sports.”
Both Tronson and Hurtado also coach high school boys soccer teams, Tronson at Wenatchee and Hurtado at Eastmont.
Boys and girls soccer is now back to back in the spring. Neither felt it would be a conflict.
“Boys’ season does not start until May 5. Should the girls keep playing until the last week in the state season, would be the only overlap. Boys run to June 26. I’ve discussed that with my captains,” Tronson said.
Hurtado said he’s used to being busy all the time, so coaching both teams is no problem.
“I have a great staff that would help if they overlap. It’s something I’m willing to do if it means our student-athletes can have a season. I’m not stressed about it,” Hurtado said.
It’s going to tough to ramp girls up to play in the spring, Tronson said. Although, he believes it will impact more on the coast than here since club ball is normally in January.
“It’s hard to say what is going to happen. I talked to my juniors about playing when the boys normally play. It’s going to be cold when we start. We’re going to finish in May, then summer starts. Then, we’re back playing again. That will be exciting for the juniors. For the seniors, not so much,” Tronson said.
If the team could play in the winter, Hurtado said he would do it. He feels those making the decisions have the best interest of the student-athletes in mind. Hurtado is hoping there can be spring soccer for the girls.
Last year, Eastmont made the state playoffs.
“Yes, we do have some returners that did very well last season. We’re definitely looking forward to making another push at it if we can. We experience coming back and some new players that could make a huge impact on our team,” Hurtado said. “I’m really looking forward to having a season.”