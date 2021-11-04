WENATCHEE — Penalty kicks suck.
There’s no other way around them in the playoffs, but it has to be one of the worst ways to lose a game. And unfortunately for Wenatchee, a 4-3 PK loss to Moses Lake on Thursday at the Apple Bowl ended its season.
“It’s a tough one because it’s very sudden,” Wenatchee head coach David Vasquez said as he was leaving the stadium.
The Panthers went up two goals in the first half after Halle Stegeman blasted a free kick from about 45 yards out that opened up the scoring in the 18th minute. Masyn Heggem then scored 11 minutes later from just inside the box. But Moses Lake persisted.
During the last few minutes of the first half, Vasquez implored his team to push for a third goal before the break but in stoppage time, Moses Lake earned a corner kick and forward Natalie Bunch was able to head it in to pull the Chiefs back within one.
That goal proved huge.
“It’s not that we thought the game was in the bag by any means,” Vasquez said. “But getting two goals up and generating a ton of offense, we felt pretty good… Last time we spoke I shared that you have to separate a team from its will to come back. We weren’t able to do that tonight and the Chiefs have a very good player (Bunch) and they believe if they can keep it close they can win. It’s the same with us and Halle.”
The second half was tight to start but Wenatchee was able to possess the ball through the first 15 minutes. It all started to turn after Moses Lake got on a couple of counters that generated two near goals. Bunch scored her second goal of the match from just inside the box in the 65th minute and then Moses Lake took the lead in the 73rd, scoring off a freekick.
But Wenatchee didn’t panic. The Panthers continued to play their game and push forward. Natalie Boles nearly scored on a corner kick, with what would have been a splendid header, but the ball sailed just over the crossbar.
Fortunately for Wenatchee, Stegeman pulled the rabbit out of the hat in the 78th minute, sending the game into overtime with another 40-yard blast that weaved through a host of bodies somehow and found the back of the net.
“When we got down 3-2, we knew we were still in it with Halle,” Vasquez said. “From my vantage, it looked like a keeper mistake but it was still a good shot on target and we’ve been preaching all year long that any shot on target has 100% more of a chance to go in than one that doesn’t.”
The Panthers had a few good chances during both five-minute golden-goal periods, including two where the ball ping-ponged around the six-yard box, but Wenatchee couldn’t stuff it in.
The game eventually went into penalty kicks and Moses Lake converted all four while Wenatchee missed twice.
It’s a devastating end to a superb season for the Panthers, who are losing some quality talent and key leadership in Stegeman, Emily Eckert, Lili De Imus, Taylor Schoengarth, Sophia Garcia and Kaitlyn Bonner.
“It’s going to be tough to replace the long shot from Halle, the leadership from Emily, the intensity from Taylor and positivity from Sophia, Kaitlyn and Lili,” Vasquez said. “This class was the first group that I coached and it’s been an awesome experience.”
Moses Lake will now face Eastmont on Saturday for a state bid. Kickoff at Wildcat Stadium is at 1 p.m.