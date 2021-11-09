Unfortunately for the Eastmont Wildcats (14-5), Tuesday wasn’t theirs.
The Wildcats traveled to Issaquah to take on the Eagles in the first round of state and got bounced 4-nil, ending their season in the round of 16.
“There was a clear victor today,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after the game. “Issaquah had a phenomenal game and we weren’t able to really connect passes or find opportunities to score. But that doesn’t take away from what we’ve done all season.”
Eastmont was ranked No. 1 in the state during the first month of the season but fell off a little bit after suffering losses to Wenatchee and West Valley (twice). The Wildcats were still able to secure a spot in state after beating Moses Lake over the weekend, they just didn’t have it on Tuesday.
Issaquah took a 3-nil lead in the first half and dominated most of the possession. The Eagles added just one goal over the final 40 minutes, but four goals were more than enough.
“We didn’t play very well and it showed,” Hurtado said. “But the girls gave it their best for the full 80 minutes and sometimes that’s all you can ask for. I’ll walk away today and reflect on all the positive things we did this season and congratulate the girls for making it this far and challenge them to do what we need to go further next year.”
Next season is a long way off though. For now, Hurtado said he wanted to focus on his two seniors, Kylie Roozen and Annelise Bauman, who he commended for all that they’ve given to the program.
“A lot of players want to take the leadership role because of the title but these are two girls that decided to make it meaningful for the players and coaches,” Hurtado said. “They were the first ones there, the last to leave, they made a difference for their teammates and are leaving behind a great plan for any other player that wants to be considered for a leadership role within the program.”
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
