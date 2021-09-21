EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont wasted no time in its game against Sunnyside on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (6-0) scored early and often, blowing out the visiting Grizzlies 9-nil.
Sophomore Paige Fischer, who is off to a blistering start this season, scored five goals. Kendall Flanagan chipped in two goals and four assists, Liliana Johnson scored one goal and had three assists and Kylee Maytrychit scored once.
“It was a great start for us, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after Tuesday’s big win. “We scored in under two minutes to start and then every couple of minutes after. We had a conversation about elevating our intensity coming out and I thought the girls accomplished that right way. We moved the ball well, found gaps and had nice through balls.”
It’s still September, but the Wildcats have shown remarkable chemistry with their five wingers up top. Flanagan and Fischer are the meat-and-potatoes, but Johnson, Kylee Maytrychit and Mackenzie Ferguson have all been superb in the attack.
“They’re all doing a great job of providing opportunities and working with each other,” Hurtado said. “Defensively it was our first shutout, which the girls were excited about and Annelise Bauman and Kylee Roozen were great as always.”
And with the game being a rout, everyone played a good chunk of minutes, which is convenient for the Wildcats considering they host Wenatchee on Saturday. The team will be rested and ready to go.
Hurtado’s message to the team as they prepare for Saturday: enjoy the moment. This is THE game — regardless of how much both coaches will try to downplay it this week.
Did you beat Wenatchee? Did you beat Eastmont? It’s THE question that’s often asked at the end of the season. Rivalries, bragging rights, tradition, they all mean something for these two cross-bridge rivals.
Eastmont and Wenatchee split their two games over the spring, with the road team winning each time.
“It’s obviously a big game,” Hurtado said. “These are the games that you remember and this is when you grow as a team. We are ready. We just have to focus on our intensity and progression, it will be a good matchup and a challenging, physical game.”
The game was pushed back from its original start time but kickoff on Saturday is at 3 p.m.
