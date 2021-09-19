EAST WENATCHEE — The Wildcats hosted the Moses Lake Chiefs Saturday for their first conference game of the season and both teams hit the pitch ready for a battle.
Eastmont dominated first half, but Moses Lake won the second. Eastmont ultimately won 4-3.
“The first half was a great half,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said. “We created a lot of opportunities. We didn’t capitalize on all of them, but enough to score four goals, which is not an easy task.”
Only four minutes into the match the Wildcats struck when Kendall Flanagan crossed a beautiful pass to Paige Fischer who finished with a composed header.
Two minutes later Moses Lake’s Natalie Bunch, who’s an ever-present threat, responded with a quick setup penalty outside the box. While the Wildcat defense hustled to position, she had already threaded a shot past the keeper to level the score.
Unfazed, Fischer earned her second goal in the 11th-minute, when she crossed up a couple defenders near the top of the box and slotted a deep shot into the back of the net to regain the lead.
The Wildcats played and controlled the game at a high level. Passes were ever constant; ball handling and foot skills were on a string; open teammates were found. There was little delay and no hesitation with the ball.
That culminated in two more goals for Eastmont. The first was in the 28th-minute when Eastmont shot a penalty, Moses Lakes’ keeper made a great save, but the rebound was collected by Liliana Johnson, who sent a laser back at the net to make it 3-1.
The second came from Flanagan in the 38th-minute when she dribbled down half the pitch and found the net just before halftime.
But a sizable lead at half can be a hindrance as much as a blessing. Hurtado thought as much and warned his team at halftime that it's hard to score in the second half when you score four in the first.
Eastmont’s energy took a dip in the second half. In the 44th-minute Bunch got her and Moses Lake’s second goal when she stole the ball, dribbled up to Eastmont’s keeper and finished to draw the Chiefs within two.
Though Eastmont took a hit, the ball was rarely in front of their goal. Throughout the half, they created numerous shots on goal, and attempts that finished on the Chiefs' doorstep, but Moses Lake's defense was resilient enough to shut Eastmont out the whole half.
Moses Lake put their final dagger in when Bunch broke through the defense, drew Eastmont’s keeper to her and passed to an open Hayleigh Thorneberry for the finish 4-3.
“The girls played every minute, and were resilient enough to get the win,” Hurtado said.
Eastmont hosts Sunnyside Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Wenatchee 3, Eisenhower 0
Wenatchee made a strong statement in their first league game Saturday at the Apple Bowl.
The Panthers shut out Ike and won 3-0.
Wenatchee learned a lot from their preseason.
They know they’re better with two and three touch passes, and how to hold composure by playing the ball back when their original attack isn’t working. Patience is something they’ve embraced.
“We discovered we are much more organized and cohesive when we focus on that,” Wenatchee Head Coach David Vasquez said. “A lot of growth took place this past week.”
Wenatchee controlled the ball and limited any real threat on their goal quickly. Their keeper, Anastasia Jarecki, finished with seven saves.
It eventually led to their first goal in the 24th-minute when Lillian Delmus challenged an Ike defender on the dribble, then sent a through ball to Olivia Harle who cut back, took on two defenders and buried her shot to give Wenatchee a 1-0 lead.
Wenatchee only had to wait five minutes before Harle got her second goal. Wenatchee was awarded a free-kick and Harle positioned herself well after the ball was struck to volley it home with one touch.
“We had a total of nine shots-on-goal in the first half,” Vasquez said. “We had a lot of possession and making sure to switch the point of attack if it wasn’t there.”
The final goal was finished in extra time by Zayli Stegeman, the only freshman, off of a pass from Ava Coble 3-0.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries already,” Vasquez said. “The girls have been moved around a lot willing to do whatever it takes to work until we get back to full strength. Ike was down a couple starting players as well.”
Wenatchee plays West Valley in Yakima Tuesday at 7 p.m.