MUKILTEO — It had been a few years since Wenatchee had won the prestigious Mukilteo Invitational. This year, Head Coach Jame Elwyn felt like his team had a chance to win it again.
In fact, Wenatchee would have won the meet if not for a bad call in the 200 medley relay. An official said one of the Panther swimmers had left early.
Normally, you just have to accept the officials call, Elwyn said, because you don’t have any evidence to overturn it. But this was the state pool, which has an electronic system which analyzes the time difference when a swimmer hits the pad and the next swimmer leaves the blocks.
“I asked, is the system working? She said, ‘it didn’t look like it was going to work today but I think I heard they got it going,’” Elwyn said. “I said, ‘okay, can you tell me the differential?’ She went to find out then comes back out and says we agreed that were not going to use that system. Okay, so you are not going to tell me? She said no.”
Elwyn asked had this been the state meet, would that have been a DQ? The official would not answer. So then, he asked the meet manager if they would be sending out that information. The meet manager said they always send it out.
“I get the information as we’re leaving on the bus. The electronic confirmation was that nobody left early. It was a bad call,” he said. “I’ve seen officials in that situation before realize, this isn’t fair to kids who are being victimized by a bad human judgement call when I have evidence that they didn’t do anything. I was disappointed in that official because this is really not fair.”
Wenatchee finished second in the 200 medley relay, which would have given them 54 points, just enough to overtake Curtis for first place. Elwyn said he would be surprised if this official had some kind of Curtis connection, but it is possible.
Certainly, stranger things have happened.
“It just seemed like a bad call on the part of the officials. The referee could have overturned but chose not to,” he said. “We won that meet a few years ago. A big meet like that is hard to predict, but I thought we had a great shot at doing it again, so it is frustrating to actually have that validation but have it taken away by a bad call.”
Elwyn said in the past where there has been a call like that, he would bring it up to the head referee, who tends to agree with him and overturn the call.
“But for whatever reason, this gal did not do that. She stuck to her guns and said we’re going to stick to what we said we were going to do. That is the way it is,” he said.
The DQ came early, so that created a sense of urgency for the Panthers to perform the rest of the meet. They did manage to claw their way into third place.
Even with the controversy, Wenatchee had some great swims. Junior Brooklyn Dressel won the 100 freestyle. Freshman Abbey Mott qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke.
“We were five for five on best times in the 100 fly,” Elwyn said. “In the 100 free, both Sydney (Lenssen, senior) and Abbey had lifetime bests. (Sophomore) Kathryn Gyde got 10th in the 50 free but in the 200 free relay, she had a split of 24.97, which is a game changer for us. That gives us another person to stick in the sprint events that is really fast.”
Junior Haily Payne was second in the 100 backstroke at 58.23. Brooklyn and Rae Ann Dressel bettered their times in the 50 free, the second and third fastest in the state.
Next, the Panthers swim against Davis and Eisenhower in Yakima on Thursday.