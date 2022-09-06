Purchase Access

YAKIMA — Wenatchee girls volleyball began their season with a nail-biting win over the weekend at Mount Si. Tuesday night, the Panthers hoped they could continue their win-streak. And they did, winning in three straight sets: 25-15, 25-15, and 25-13.

“It was a good night,” Wenatchee head coach Marni McMahon said. “Everyone contributed. Bench stepped up when they got in there and played high-level volleyball.”



