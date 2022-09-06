YAKIMA — Wenatchee girls volleyball began their season with a nail-biting win over the weekend at Mount Si. Tuesday night, the Panthers hoped they could continue their win-streak. And they did, winning in three straight sets: 25-15, 25-15, and 25-13.
“It was a good night,” Wenatchee head coach Marni McMahon said. “Everyone contributed. Bench stepped up when they got in there and played high-level volleyball.”
Ashton McMahon led the Panthers with six aces and five kills. Elise Baier had 22 assists. Ava Jo Berry had 15 digs, and two aces. Bri Sackman had eight kills. Kierra Demirjian had four kills, and two aces, and Maren Stuber finished with three kills, two blocks, and two aces.
Wenatchee is now 2-0 and hosts Gonzaga Prep Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Chelan 3, Eastmont 0
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont volleyball took a tough loss to start the season at Mount Si over the weekend, and Tuesday night they hoped to even out their record when hosting the always difficult Chelan Mountain Goats.
“We played some good volleyball, but it didn’t end in our favor,” said Eastmont head coach Karinne Davis.
Chelan won three straight sets: 25-13, 25-16, and 25-17.
Playing against a tough team like Chelan can make it difficult to rise to the occasion, but the Wildcats played some solid volleyball.
“We had some good rallies,” Davis said. “We were a little slow at times, and against a team with good hitters like Chelan, you can’t do that. But I have never been so impressed with our covering, blocking, reading the court — it was outstanding. It took the hole front line communicating together to do it. Great team work.”
Eastmont ’s record is now 0-2.
Chelan’s record is now 1-0.
Eastmont hosts Selah this Thursday at 7 p.m.
Chelan hosts Ellensburg this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
