YAKIMA — The Panthers secured one of their biggest wins in program history Thursday night, sweeping the West Valley Rams (25-21, 25-18, 25-13) in straight sets.
This was the first time Wenatchee had ever beaten West Valley twice in a season.
“Huge win for us especially at their house,” Wenatchee Head Coach Marni McMahon. “First time in our history we beat them both times. Great win for us tonight.”
The sets began tight. It was a lot of back and forth, neither team gaining much ground over the other. But the Panthers managed to turn the dial to take the lead in the final third of the first two sets.
“We knew it was going to be competitive,” McMahon said. “We did a better job in transition and played better defense. The girls did a good job of sticking to the match plan.”
But she believes the critical difference was how well they executed their defense.
“All around great effort,” McMahon said. “We spread the ball around. They handled the pressure very well.”
Irelyn Branam had 17 assists and 3 kills on the night. Ashton McMahon had 11 kills and 9 digs. Ava Jo Berry finished with 14 digs and 3 aces. Elise Baier dished out 12 assists, Addie Schulz had 10 kills and Demirjian Keirra finished with 10 kills as well.
Wenatchee (8-1) will look to secure its eighth straight win next Tuesday against Eastmont.