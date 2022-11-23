TAMPA — The Glazer family, which owns the Bucs, confirmed Tuesday that it would consider selling the Manchester United Football Club after 17 years.

In a statement on the Premier League team's website, the embattled owners, who have faced huge opposition since they gained a majority stake in the English soccer club in 2005, said they are exploring outside funding that could pave the way for a potential buyout.



