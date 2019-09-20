CHELAN – If there was a statement to be made, the Goats delivered it to the rest of the CTL Friday night after handing the South Whidbey Falcons a grade-a butt-kicking.
There’s really no other way to put it when you dominate both sides of the ball, force numerous turnovers and win 41-6.
“That was a big one for our defense and our offense,” Chelan head coach Travis Domser said after the big win. “The kids played real physical tonight and that is what we’re really trying to get to. We proved it tonight.”
Sophomore quarterback Reed Stamps was slinging the ball all over the field and tossed four touchdowns, three of which to senior Kyle Jackson. Stamps also rushed for a score.
Through three weeks, Stamps has been nothing short of sublime under center, but so far, this was his best performance of the season. He torched the Falcons DB’s – and found Jackson wide open – all night.
Jackson had himself a ballgame as well. The senior accounted for four touchdowns – three receiving and one on a pick-six in the third quarter. South Whidbey just couldn’t match his speed.
“Kyle is really good,” Domser said. “He’s good on offense. He’s good on defense. And he’s good on special teams. He is a three-sport athlete, a weight room guy and a small-town athlete that should be very proud of himself. He’s a really good football player and a better kid.”
This game was essentially over after the first quarter. Stamps connected with Jackson for a score on the first drive of the game and the defense took over from there. A quick stop and another quick score put the Goats up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
South Whidbey just couldn’t stop the bleeding after getting punched in the mouth.
Just as the Falcons began to mount a drive, Goats senior lineman Elijah Morris picked off an attempted screen pass that was deflected up in the air by a fellow lineman. Two plays later, Stamps hit Jackson on a screen pass of their own for a 34-yard touchdown.
It was 21-0 before the end of the first quarter. And 28-0 at half after Stamps connected with Quin McLaren for a 15-yard touchdown following a Gunner Gleasman pick on defense.
Just pure domination. And the second half was no different with a running clock for the final 19 minutes.
The offense was definitely clicking throughout, but this was a team win. Everyone played good.
JD Gonzales, who coach Domser raved about throughout camp, again proved why he is such a monster in the middle of the Goats’ defense. It seemed like his name was being called nearly every play as he stuffed any run up the middle.
“(JD) completely took them out of their iso two-lead back game,” Domser said. “He was really physical tonight and he played a great game. We’re really proud of JD, but again when we win it’s one hundred percent on our effort and enthusiasm. Kids are listening, coaches are coaching and it’s a lot of fun right now.”
This could be a big stepping stone for Chelan moving forward, who will now get ready for Granger in another non-conference game next week at home. Then it’s on to Okanogan.
Kickoff next Friday is at 7 p.m.