World photo/Loren Benoit Evan Goetz, Okanogan, leads a trio of cars at the start of the Jerry's Auto Supply Pro Late Models race on a Saturday night in 2022 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. He won both the Jerry Berschauer 125 and Neal Newberry 125 over the weekend to end the season.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO) hosted its End of the Year Bash over the weekend with two events between Friday and Saturday. It’s one of the largest racing events in the Northwest.
Friday offered a $4,000 purse to win the Jerry Berschauer 125 presented by Jerry's Auto Supply. This was the fourth race of the Big 4 Series and the Jerry's Auto Supply Pro Late Models as well as the third race of the Tire Factory Tri-State Challenge Series.
Friday also featured the Wenatchee Legends Cup and the Angels Bail Bonds Bandoleros.
Overall, Friday showcased four classes of races. Jerry's Auto Supply Pro Late Models had 22 entries, Northwest Super Late Model Series had 13 entries and finished their race on Saturday, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had seven entries, and INEX Legends had 28 entries.
Saturday presented the Neal Newberry 125, a Northwest Super Late Model Series with a $5,000 purse.
The Wenatchee Legends Cup and Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros drivers continued to race Saturday, hoping to earn a regional qualifying position and Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars ended their season with a Championship Night.
Overall, Saturday showcased four classes of races. Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars had 18 entries, Northwest Super Late Model Series had 20 entries, Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had seven entries, and INEX Legends had 29 entries.
The top five finishes for each day and race are listed below.
Friday
Jerry's Auto Supply Pro Late Models (Jerry Berschauer 125)
1st: Evan Goetz (Okanogan) — started in sixth
2nd: Nick Gibson (Garden City, Missouri) — started in second
3rd: Terry Halverson (Wenatchee) — started in third
4th: Dalton Cristiani (Nampa, Idaho) — started in 12th
5th: Jan Evans (Wenatchee) — started in seventh
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros
1st: Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) — started in third
2nd: Sydney Hamlin (Post Falls, Idaho) — started in seventh
3rd: Kaden Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in second
4th: Matthew Anders (Wenatchee) — started in first
5th: Dakota Ballard (Yakima) — started in fourth
INEX Legends
1st: Kyle Lang (Snohomish) — started in fifth
2nd: Dylan Wolf (Auburn) — started in first
3rd: Braeden Wagar — started in seventh
4th: Samantha Schwarz (Mercer Island) — started in third
5th: Parker Stephens (Tumwater) — started in fourth
Saturday
Dick's Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars
1st: Bob Greiner (East Wenatchee) — started in sixth
2nd: Ron Stewart (Moses Lake) — started in third
3rd: Dale Wennerberg (Monitor) — started in fourth
4th: Josh Musgrove (Malaga) — started in eighth
5th: Jordan Mullins (Naches) — started in 10th
Northwest Super Late Model Series (Neal Newberry 125)
1st: Evan Goetz (Okanogan) — started in seventh
2nd: Haeden Plybon (Spokane) — started in 14th
3rd: Tayler Riddle (Naches) — started in 16th
4th: Matt Doyle (Nine Mile Falls) — started in fifth
5th: Terry Halverson (Wenatchee) — started in eighth
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros
1st: Wyatt Flowers — started in fifth
2nd: Sydney Hamlin — started in fourth
3rd: Kaden Steinburg — started in second
4th: Dakota Ballard — started in first
5th: Isaiah Johnson (Palmer, Alaska) — started in seventh
INEX Legends
1st: Dylan Wolf — started in sixth
2nd: Andrew Riehl (Troutdale, Oregon) — started in first
