Fans watch KC Garber (96) lead a pack of cars into turn one in the Mini Stocks 40 lap race during the Tommy Wentz Classic April 23, 2022 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Garber finished in first place that day and at the Les Schwab Tires Columbia River Throwdown 100 on Saturday.
EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted the Les Schwab Tires Columbia River Throwdown 100 Big 4 Race 3 on Saturday.
The event hosted five racing classes. Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Models drew 14 entries with a $4,000 purse, Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars had 18 entries, and Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had 10 — the largest field of the season for seven to 14-year-olds. NW Pro 4 Trucks had 10 entries and the Tri-State Mini Stock Tour drew nine.
The gates opened at 4:30 p.m. and racing began at 6 p.m.
The top five results of each race are listed below:
Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Models
1st: Evan Goetz (Okanogan) — started in fifth
2nd: Kasey Kleyn (Quincy) — started in eighth
3rd: Garrett Evans (East Wenatchee) — started in 10th
4th: Terry Halverson (Wenatchee) — started in seventh
5th: Thomas Stanford (Sammamish) — started in sixth
Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars
1st: Bob Greiner (East Wenatchee) — started in 14th
2nd: Cameron Doyle (East Wenatchee) — started in 13th
3rd: Andrew Aper (South Cle Elum) — started in fourth
4th: Luke Schall (Wenatchee) — started in ninth
5th: Mike Sims (Monitor) — started in fifth
Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros
1st: Wyatt Flowers (Palmer, Alaska) — started in fifth
2nd: Sydney Hamlin (Post Falls, Idaho) — started in second
3rd: Kaden Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in third
4th: Matthew Anders (Wenatchee) — started in sixth
5th: Kimber Bylund (Spokane) — started in eighth
NW Pro 4 Trucks
1st: Pete Brady (Tacoma) — started in fifth
2nd: Cole Kooy (Snohomish) — started in ninth
3rd: Mike Wiley (Long Branch) — started in eighth
4th: Matt Greene (Snohomish) — started in second
5th: Aaron Greene (Snohomish) — started in seventh
Tri-State Mini Stock Tour
1st: KC Garber (Spokane) — started in eighth
2nd: Colton Schultz (Spokane) — started in seventh
3rd: Patrick Di Bari (Spokane) — started in sixth
4th: Bryant Routt (Spokane) — started in fourth
5th: Nat Barber (Monroe) — started in third
The WVSO will host Bump 2 Pass and Boat Race Destruction Night by Johnson Electric this Saturday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone