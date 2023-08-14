220425-sportslocal-tommywentzclassic 01.JPG (copy)

Fans watch KC Garber (96) lead a pack of cars into turn one in the Mini Stocks 40 lap race during the Tommy Wentz Classic April 23, 2022 at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Garber finished in first place that day and at the Les Schwab Tires Columbia River Throwdown 100 on Saturday.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval hosted the Les Schwab Tires Columbia River Throwdown 100 Big 4 Race 3 on Saturday.

The event hosted five racing classes. Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro Late Models drew 14 entries with a $4,000 purse, Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars had 18 entries, and Angel Bail Bonds Bandoleros had 10 — the largest field of the season for seven to 14-year-olds. NW Pro 4 Trucks had 10 entries and the Tri-State Mini Stock Tour drew nine.



