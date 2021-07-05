LONDON — A sudden downpour is rarely a welcome sight at Wimbledon.
Hence spare a thought for Italian Lorenzo Sonego who on his Centre Court debut found himself break point down at 5-5 in the first set of his fourth round showdown with Roger Federer when a cloudburst sent the players scurrying back to the locker room.
One can only guess the torment he must have endured during Monday's 20-minute stoppage, during which the roof was closed over the soggy and windswept court, but upon resumption it was clear the disruption had done Sonego no favours.
He immediately produced a double fault under the floodlights to surrender his serve and that was the break Federer needed to prove that when it comes to Wimbledon he is no pushover, even at the grand old age of 39.
The eight-time champion weathered a first-set storm, from his opponent and the rain gods, to become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-4 6-2 win over the 23rd seed.
"I'm extremely happy, it was tricky conditions both inside and out and after the first set I felt I controlled the match better. I couldn't be more excited to be in the quarters," Federer, who turns 40 next month, told the crowd.
Sonego is certainly no slouch on green turf having won his first ATP title on the surface in Turkey two years ago and he seemed to relish the challenge of facing the man who has no equal when it comes to grasscourt tennis.
Maybe it was the gusting wind or Federer's lack of match-practice, after playing only a handful of tournaments in the past 18 months, but the sixth seed let break point after break point slip through his fingers in the opening set.
Even when a Sonego forehand error handed him a 4-3 lead, the Swiss could not hold on to it when he went to serve for the set at 5-4 up.
PLUCKY ITALIAN
The plucky Italian earned a standing ovation when he conjured a show-stopping lob over a leaping Federer en route to breaking Wimbledon's favourite son to love to draw level at 5-5.
Then followed the game that featured 20 points, seven deuces, some rat-a-tat exchanges at the net and a poor Federer lob that was smashed away by Sonego before rain rudely stopped the players in their stride.
When the players returned to resume the game that had already dragged on for 12 minutes in actual court-time, it took 15 seconds to see whose nerves had been shot to pieces.
That provided Federer with the spark he needed to motor through the rest of the contest after converting only two of the nine break points he had earned during the first set.
"When you're me, with the year I had, it's all question marks all over the place. You have to prove it again to yourself that you can actually do it," said Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020.
"Now we'll see how much more I've got left in the tank. Clearly it was important again to win in straight sets."
In his record-extending 18th Wimbledon quarter-final, and 58th across all four majors, the eight-time All England Club champion will meet either Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, whose match will resume on Tuesday.
Barty survives Krejcikova test
The serve was not at full throttle and the strokes were often rather wayward but that did not stop Ash Barty from reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 win over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Monday.
Long tipped as a future Wimbledon champion, the Australian world No. 1 has had to wait nine long years since making her debut in 2012 to finally put herself in the last-eight mix at the grasscourt major.
"I'm excited. It's another first, I'm going to enjoy it no matter what. It's a stepping-stone to what is one of my biggest dreams," the 25-year-old said as she looked forward to an all-Australian showdown with Ajla Tomljanovic.
Facing her Czech opponent, who until last Tuesday had never played a main draw singles match on turf, Barty had been expected to easily make her greater grasscourt pedigree count.
Yet she was the one who came unstuck first with Krejcikova threatening to win her 16th match on the trot after seizing the early initiative when she broke for a 2-1 lead in the first set.
But in a battle of world No. 1s, with Krejcikova on top of the women's doubles standings, Barty bided her time before finally drawing level at 4-4 when the Czech netted a backhand.
The was the moment Barty finally felt "super free" and "super comfortable" to start doing what she does best.
The top seed struck a huge blow to Krejcikova's hopes of becoming the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to chalk up the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double in the same year when she broke the Czech to love to take the first set.
A flurry of breaks midway through the second set failed to fluster Barty and, after sealing victory with a thumping ace, she puffed her cheeks before breaking into a smile - the relief at finally climbing over that fourth round hurdle clear to see.
A contest in which Barty misfired five double faults, got only 53% of first serves in play and made more unforced errors (24) than winners (22) did not exactly produce the kind of stats a world No. 1 would be proud of.
But what the Australian can be proud of is the way she refused to panic whenever Krejcikova threatened to rain on her parade.
Even when Barty was 0-40 down in the seventh game of the second set, she conjured an ace and a canny drop shot winner to get to deuce. Although 14th seed Krejcikova managed to poach that game away from Barty, it was her last hurrah.
"That was an incredibly tough match," summed up 2019 Roland Garros champion Barty, who had beaten Krejcikova's doubles partner Katerina Siniakova in the previous round.
"For the first 15 or 20 minutes, I felt like I was really struggling to pick up her ball off her racket. I wasn't able to make enough, give myself a chance to get into games, plain and simple."