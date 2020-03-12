The Players Championship will be staged without spectators beginning Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
The PGA Tour’s decision to ban fans from its showcase event was announced Thursday while players and fans were on the course during the first round.
“This is a difficult situation,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “One that impacts players, fans and the communities in which we play.”
The policy will remain in place though the Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 2-5 and a week prior to the Masters — a tournament not under the Tour’s control.
The Players is known for its dramatic setting and finishes at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Thousands of fans congregate in the hospitality suites and on the hills surrounding iconic par-3 17th hole island green. Each player’s pressure-packed shot is cheered or jeered depending on whether it ends up on dry land or the drink.
“It’s going to be very different,” said golfer Rory Sabbatini, who is competing in his 19th Players Championship. “I think it’ll be kind of an eerie situation being out there. I’ve played this course when there hasn’t been anyone out here, and that’s strange enough, so in a tournament situation with nobody out here”
Essential personnel, each player’s family and select members of support staff and media members would be allowed on the premises.
“Obviously I feel the pain for the spectators because this is obviously such a big event,” Sabbatini said. “I know that no actions and no decisions are taken lightly. I know a lot of thought and a lot of contemplation went into this. It’s unfortunate. But there’s a protection of obviously the fans being out here as well as the players.
“I’m hoping to get this under control and get everybody back out here.”
A day after the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA announced it would stage basketball tournaments without fans, the Tour decided to welcome fans Thursday to The Players. Fans, however, were not allowed to seek autographs.
Monahan said the Tour changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discouraged mass gatherings in the state.
“When the governor says that, it’s something you need to follow,” Monahan said.
Monahan said the Tour stopped short of canceling The Players entirely due to the nature of the sport.
“I think if you look at our venues, obviously we’re an outdoor sport, we’re not in a stadium, and here this week at TPC Sawgrass our players are making their way over 400 acres,” Monahan said. “And so we feel like we have, because of the nature of that and the fact that you’ve got 144 players here and over the course of a round our players generally do socially distance themselves, we felt like by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we’re in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.”
Monahan called the situation, “incredibly fluid,” and will be closely monitored. The Tour’s policy, he said, could change during the coming days.
“We feel that this is a safe environment in which to continue to move forward with a tournament of 144 players with limited personnel on-site,” Monahan said. “We’re comfortable that this is the right path forward, but that is something that we’ll continue to consider as we go forward.”