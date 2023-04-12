BREWSTER — Chelan hosted boys golf teams from 28 different schools at the Gamble Sands Golf Course Tuesday. Many local athletes participated and competed at a high level.

Eastmont placed third within the 3A/4A division with a team score of 327. Wenatchee finished with a team score of 371.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?