For Wenatchee, Jackson Bishop led with a 90, Lukas Jackson followed with a 92, Luke Thrapp had a 93 and Aiden Freeman finished with a 96.
Ephrata placed second within the 1A/2A division, after Sehome, with a team score of 332. Chelan scored 390, Omak scored 422, Cascade scored 466 and Quincy competed but they didn’t have enough golfers to complete a team score.
For Ephrata, Kenji Pickeral led by shooting an 81, Carter Burns followed with an 82, Max Hewitt shot an 84, and Hunter Ogle shot an 85.
For Chelan, Carson Clinton led by shooting a 72, which tied him with the second-best individual score of the day. John Ludwig followed with a 103, Rocco Domser had a 106, and Grant Coonrod finished with a 109.
For Omak, Blake Sam led with an 80, Cannon Cristoph followed with a 90, Jovan Mercado had a 116, and Mason Fletcher finished with a 136.
For Cascade, Braeden Parton led with a 101, Hunter Stutzman followed with a 107, Gavin Pulse had a 111, and Jones Duncan finished with a 147.
For Quincy, Jaxon Ferguson led with 100, Lane LeSure followed with 148, and Tabor Schapman shot 185.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone