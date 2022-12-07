SPOKANE — Gonzaga University head baseball coach Mark Machtolf will spend one day in jail and serve two years of probation after his charge from a DUI arrest earlier this year in Reardan was amended to reckless driving as part of a plea agreement.

Machtolf's blood alcohol content measured as high as 0.284, more than three times the legal limit, when he was arrested the night of June 9, according to an arrest report. He told law enforcement he drank two IPAs that night.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

