SPOKANE — Gonzaga is shutting down men's basketball games through Dec. 14 because of COVID-19 concerns, erasing Tuesday night's home opener and the busiest stretch on its schedule.
The school made the announcement Sunday, one day after the top-ranked Zags' showdown against No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis was called off after one GU player and one staff member tested positive.
"We decided that this was in the best interest of our student-athletes," athletic director Mike Roth said in a text message. "The health and safety of our players is our top priority. "
Roth said Saturday, after the Baylor game was postponed, that Gonzaga was discussing the status of upcoming games with school officials, medical staff and the Spokane Regional Health District.
The Zags, after three wins on neutral courts, were scheduled to entertain Tarleton State on Tuesday, Southern University on Thursday, Northern Arizona on Saturday and Idaho on Monday, Dec. 14.
Gonzaga's next scheduled game is Dec. 19 against No. 3 Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Zags' home opener now becomes Northwestern State on Dec. 21.
After numerous COVID-forced revisions, Gonzaga put together a nonconference schedule with 11 games, including six home dates. Following Sunday's announcement, that number is down to six games, including two at the McCar- they Athletic Center.
However, Gonzaga coach Mark Few and Baylor counterpart Scott Drew both said they believe the game will be rescheduled at a later date.
"It's a cumulative thing, Baylor has experienced it themselves," Roth said Saturday, referring to Drew testing positive about four days before his team's scheduled season opener. "There's no denying the numbers (nationally) have jumped significantly. As great as it would have been to play the (Baylor) game, the safety and in some ways societal view of this is important.
"We've tried to dot every I and cross every T, and we've still had positive cases. I try to be glass half full, but in this case, as hard as it is, maybe this was a helpful thing for people who are paying attention or maybe need to pay attention. We all need to do better."
Barring an addition or rescheduled game, Gonzaga will go 16 days between games before its matchup with Iowa. Finals week from Dec. 14-18 falls in the latter part of that lengthy break.