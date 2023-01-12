Mark Few (copy)

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few.

 The Spokesman-Review file photo/Tyler Tjomsland

PROVO — There's a good chance the programs link up again somewhere down the line, but Thursday's game between Gonzaga and BYU closes an important chapter of a West Coast Conference rivalry that's produced 11 years of compelling regular-season matchups and heated postseason showdowns.

With BYU off to the Big 12 next season, the Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0) will be paying a visit to the Marriott Center for the final time as a conference opponent when they face the Cougars (13-6, 3-1) in a nationally televised game at the Marriott Center.



