SPOKANE — Gonzaga gained a little ground on top-ranked North Carolina, but remains No. 2 in the first regular-season poll of the college basketball season.

The Zags (2-0) earned 14 first-place votes and trail the Tar Heels (2-0) by 46 points in the Associated Press rankings released Monday.



