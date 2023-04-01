Mar. 31Hunter Sallis, once the highest-rated recruit in school history, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, potentially leaving another hole in Gonzaga's backcourt as the Bulldogs turn their attention to the 2023-24 season.
A former five-star recruit and defensive specialist who was usually the first or second guard off Gonzaga's bench this season, Sallis entered the portal on Friday afternoon, according to a report from The Athletic.
The Omaha, Nebraska, native becomes the second Gonzaga guard to enter the portal since the Bulldogs' season ended with an 82-54 loss to UConn last Saturday at the Elite Eight in Las Vegas. Fellow sophomore Dominick Harris, a former four-star recruit who wasn't part of GU's rotation this season, submitted his name Wednesday night.
Sallis was the nation's second-rated combo guard and the country's No. 21 overall recruit (per 247Sports.com) when he committed to the Bulldogs on March 26, 2021, during Gonzaga's run to the national championship game in Indianapolis.
Sallis was the highest-ranked recruit in program history until the country's top overall prospect, Chet Holmgren, gave a commitment to the Zags approximately a month later. Sallis, Holmgren and Jalen Suggs have been the only five-star players to sign at Gonzaga, according to the 247Sports.com rating system.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard played in 59 games off the bench over two seasons and was a candidate to start for the Bulldogs in 2023-24. Shooting guard Rasir Bolton exhausted his college eligibility and reserve guard Malachi Smith hasn't announced whether he'll use a COVID-19 waiver and return for a fifth season or focus on a career in professional basketball.
Sallis exclusively came off the bench for the Zags last season, but he took on an expanded role in Few's backcourt, playing 16.8 minutes as a sophomore after averaging 13.6 during his freshman season.
