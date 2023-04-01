Mar. 31Hunter Sallis, once the highest-rated recruit in school history, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, potentially leaving another hole in Gonzaga's backcourt as the Bulldogs turn their attention to the 2023-24 season.

A former five-star recruit and defensive specialist who was usually the first or second guard off Gonzaga's bench this season, Sallis entered the portal on Friday afternoon, according to a report from The Athletic.



