SPOKANE — The thought occurred to Matt Gregg last year while watching his son Ben and Gonzaga play an exhibition game against Eastern Oregon at McCarthey Athletic Center.

"I'm like, 'Hey, they're in our conference. Why are we not playing them?' " said Gregg, the interim athletic director and women's basketball coach at Warner Pacific, an NAIA level school located in Portland. "I think it was right after that I reached out and said, 'Hey, we're next,' type of thing."



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?