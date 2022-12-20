SPOKANE — Gonzaga's on the move in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after securing its first top-five win of the season.

Two days after beating fourth-ranked Alabama 100-90 in Birmingham, the Bulldogs climbed four spots to No. 11 in the seventh edition of the weekly AP rankings. Alabama dropped out of the top five with the loss to Gonzaga.



