Gonzaga couldn't catch Saint Mary's in the NCAA NET rankings to earn a No. 1 seed at the WCC Tournament, but the Bulldogs created more separation between themselves and the Gaels in the Associated Press Top 25 after Saturday's 77-68 win at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Zags rolled past San Diego 97-72 on Thursday before beating Saint Mary's two days later to clinch a share of the WCC regular -season title. The Gaels, who are No. 7 in the NET rankings, will be the No. 1 seed at the upcoming conference tournament, while the Bulldogs, who moved up to No. 9 in NET, will have the No. 2 seed.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

