SPOKANE — Gonzaga won't open a third consecutive college basketball season as the No. 1 team in the country, but the Bulldogs won't be far off when they host North Florida on Nov. 7.

Reigning national runner-up North Carolina was tabbed No. 1 in Monday's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll while Gonzaga checked in at No. 2. The Tar Heels, who return a majority of the players from last year's team that lost to Kansas in the national championship, collected 47 of the 62 first-place votes from AP voters.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

