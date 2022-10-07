LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga is right back where it always seems to be in the West Coast Conference preseason poll.

The Zags are heavy favorites to win their 11th consecutive conference title after collecting all nine possible first-place votes and 81 points. Saint Mary's was next with one first-place vote from Gonzaga coach Mark Few — coaches aren't permitted to vote for their own team — and 73 points.



