Zags win (copy)

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) mobs teammate guard Andrew Nembhard (3) after Gonzaga defeated the Memphis Tigers during the second half of the second round of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament last season.

 The Spokesman Review/Tyler Tjomsland

As the tenor of Gonzaga's season changed from being 5-3 in early December to the 30-win Zags awaiting a Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA on Thursday, so has the tone on social media when players check their phones.

"I know we were getting a lot of bad ones (messages), especially at the beginning of the year," sophomore guard Hunter Sallis said. "Now if you look at it, there's a lot of good tweets about us. It's funny how it's switched up, but it's for the better for sure."



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

