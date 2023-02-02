If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga's streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 may have come with a few silver linings.

In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday — a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary's around the corner.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

