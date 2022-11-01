The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Michigan Spartans unveiled special-edition Nike uniforms on Tuesday that will be worn when the teams tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Veterans Day on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.
SPOKANE — Gonzaga and Michigan State will look the part when they play in front of a few hundred military service members Nov. 11 on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.
With nine days to go until their aircraft carrier meeting, the Bulldogs and Spartans unveiled special-edition Nike uniforms on Tuesday that will be worn when the teams tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Veterans Day.
The jerseys and shorts worn by both teams will feature a camouflage pattern, striking a resemblance to uniforms worn in the past by teams that have played in the Armed Forces Classic.
The Bulldogs' light gray camo uniforms feature the classic "Gonzaga" script across the chest in navy and red with a navy number outlined in red trim, similar to GU's white home uniforms.
Michigan State's dark green camo uniforms feature an oversized Spartans logo on the chest/stomach area and an American flag above the Big Ten logo near the left shoulder area.
The back of both jerseys pay tribute to the Armed Forces with "U.S.A" script stitched across the nameplates where players' last names are usually featured.
Gonzaga wore a similar camouflage uniform when it played Pittsburgh inside an airplane hangar in Okinawa, Japan, seven years ago. The game was called off at halftime due to slippery floor conditions.
There's a chance Bulldogs players will leave with two special-edition uniforms this season. Nike is known to manufacture unique jerseys and shorts for the annual Phil Knight Invitational, which will feature Gonzaga and 15 other teams Nov. 24-27 in Portland.
