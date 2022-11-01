Zags camo uniform

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Michigan Spartans unveiled special-edition Nike uniforms on Tuesday that will be worn when the teams tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Veterans Day on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

 Provided phto

SPOKANE — Gonzaga and Michigan State will look the part when they play in front of a few hundred military service members Nov. 11 on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.

With nine days to go until their aircraft carrier meeting, the Bulldogs and Spartans unveiled special-edition Nike uniforms on Tuesday that will be worn when the teams tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Veterans Day.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?