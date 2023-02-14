It wasn't always easy on the eye, but Saturday's Gonzaga-BYU bruisefest was certainly intriguing and essentially a battle of wills.

So was the game within the game. Spend any time around Gonzaga coach Mark Few and you will hear one of his favorite sayings — paraphrasing here — that one of the hardest things to do in sports is finding a way to flip it when things just aren't going your way.



___ (c)2023 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?