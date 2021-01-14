Gonzaga's game against Saint Mary's on Saturday has been moved to 7 p.m.
The WCC matchup at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, California, will air on ESPN with Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham on the call. It was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.
Gonzaga's game against Saint Mary's on Saturday has been moved to 7 p.m.
The WCC matchup at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, California, will air on ESPN with Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham on the call. It was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.
___ (c)2021 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription