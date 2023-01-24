Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount sent the Zags tumbling eight spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Zags had the biggest slide of the week in the media poll, followed by Kansas, which dropped seven spots to No. 9 after a pair of Big 12 Conference losses.



