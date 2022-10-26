SPORTS-BKC-TENNESSEE-SCAROLINA-GET

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, at a January game against LSU, is good friends with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. Their teams play Friday in a pre-season charity contest. "That was just kind of us putting it together," said Few, who hopes to see more of these charity exhibitions in future seasons.

SPOKANE — October is a quality month in the sports world with NFL and college football, the World Series and the beginning of NBA and NHL seasons.

College basketball is making a rare public appearance on the October schedule when second-ranked Gonzaga and No. 11 Tennessee meet Friday in an exhibition contest in Frisco, Texas. It won't be like past seasons when teams staged closed scrimmages in October and the NCAA frowned on coaches and players if they talked publicly about what happened on the court.



