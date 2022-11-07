NCAA Basketball: North Florida at Gonzaga

North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen is fouled by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday.

 James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga learned plenty about itself during a 19-point exhibition loss to Tennessee on Nov. 28. Possibly the most important takeaway? Defensive connectivity isn't something the Bulldogs will acquire overnight, but rather build over the course of a long regular season.

It hasn't quite been two weeks since the Tennessee game, but GU is already looking more adhesive on the defensive side of the floor.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?