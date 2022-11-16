SPOKANE — Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Julian Strawther have been named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List.

Timme and Strawther are two of 50 players on the list, which will be trimmed throughout the course of the college basketball season. The Wooden Award, similar to the Naismith Trophy, recognizes the most outstanding player in college basketball. Timme and Strawther were also named to the Naismith watch list.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?