Gonzaga's Drew Timme has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award.

The senior forward and nine others made the cut on Friday, meaning all 10 are still in the running for one of the most prestigious awards in college basketball. It's the third straight year Timme has been named a semifinalist.



