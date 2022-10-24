NCAA Basketball: Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme was a unanimous All America team choice.

 James Snook/USA TODAY Sports file photo

Preseason recognition keeps coming for Gonzaga senior Drew Timme, and the latest news brought more hype for next month's Gonzaga-Kentucky showdown.

Timme and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe were the only unanimous selections on the Associated Press preseason All-America team released Monday. The two standout forwards were on the ballots of all 59 media members that also vote on the weekly AP Top 25.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

