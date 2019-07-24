A Seahawks defensive line that ranks as one of the team’s biggest question marks got some good news concerning one key player while also adding a veteran as a reinforcement in the middle as training camp gets set to begin Thursday.
Specifically, the NFL Network reported defensive end Ezekiel Ansah will be on the active roster to start training camp while the Seahawks also signed tackle Earl Mitchell.
Both moves help take some of the sting out of the news earlier this week that Jarran Reed has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season.
Ansah had shoulder surgery last year after dealing with an injury throughout much of what turned out to be his final season with Detroit, and there had been speculation that he might begin camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list.
Instead, Ansah will be on the active roster and able to take part in practice. But as the NFL Network reported, and as had been expected, Ansah will be “limited” early on as he rebuilds strength in his shoulder.
Still, that he won’t start out on the PUP list is an indication that things have progressed as hoped during the offseason.
Ansah was signed to a one-year contract with $6 million guaranteed and another $3 million in roster bonuses, expected to do much of the work replacing the 13 sacks compiled last season by Frank Clark, who was later traded to Kansas City when the team decided not to sign him to a long-term contract.
The Seahawks know Mitchell well, having brought him in for a visit in 2017 before he signed with the 49ers, and then again this offseason.
Mitchell, who played in college at Arizona, will turn 32 on Sept. 25, played his first four seasons with Houston and then three with Miami before spending the past two in San Francisco. He has 6½ sacks in 130 career games.
Mitchell played 363 snaps for the 49ers last season and then became an unrestricted free agent when the team declined an option on his contract.
Reed will not be able to play in the first six games of the season so it was known that the Seahawks would need to add some depth. But the fact that Reed will return for the final 10 games also means Seattle had to weigh how much to invest in adding depth — a consideration the player signed also had to factor.
Mitchell will likely be asked mostly to play on early run downs. He was judged to have a 74 percent success rate on run stop attempts last year by Football Outsiders, not far off the 76 percent of Poona Ford and better than the 71 percent of last year’s other defensive tackle starter for Seattle, Shamar Stephen.