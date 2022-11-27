NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

So what to make of the Seahawks now?

One of the darlings of the NFL the first half of the season with their surprising start in the wake of Russell Wilson-trade-induced pessimism, Seattle's 40-34 loss to the Raiders on Sunday was a startling return to reality.



