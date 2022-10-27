Quick as a blindside hit, Tom Brady’s perfect life is closer to a perfect mess. He finds himself in the throes of an apparent bitter divorce while on the field he tries Thursday night to avoid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years. (Truth serum, Tom: You wish you hadn’t come out of retirement?)
Now the Bucs are banged up and will be missing at least two starters on offense and two on defense. Tampa Bay’s secondary is especially depleted, and its once-great run defense has lately been lousy.
So many indicators lean to a Ravens win in only Lamar Jackson’s second career meeting with Brady. But my gut-hunch on Tampa winning in a slight upset is strong.
Bucs are 4-1 outright in their past five games as an underdog. I think Brady can beat Ravens’ pass defense and that Tampa’s own D will contain Jackson in the pocket better than most.
The over/under of 45 1/2 is a volatile gamble. Bucs have topped 21 points only once all year and Ravens’ offense has been modest lately — but two beatable defenses could lead to a pointfest.
Brady hasn’t been doubted much in his epic career, but now that he’s feeling some of that, watch him rise up in a show of defiance.
(Note: Betting line courtesy Caesars Sportsbook as of Wednesday afternoon.)
